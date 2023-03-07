Former Lexington council member arrested, accused of firing a gun, records say

A former Lexington 1st District council member was arrested Monday evening for allegedly threatening someone and firing a gun, according to court documents.

Michael Wilson, 73, has been charged with first degree wanton endangerment and third degree terroristic threatening, according to jail records. He allegedly said he was going to shoot someone before firing two shots in close proximity to that person, according to his arrest citation.

Wilson was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

Wilson previously held the 1st District council seat for eight years, from 1986 to 1993, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. He has also been a minister for 51 years.

Wilson decided to run again for the 1st District council seat in 2022 but did not make it past the primary election.