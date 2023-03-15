Former Lexington council member charged with violating protection order after earlier arrest

A former Lexington 1st District council member who was accused last week with firing a gun has been charged a second time after he allegedly violated an emergency protection order that was filed against him.

Michael Wilson, 73, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Lexington police after he was found to be at a residence he was told to stay away from after someone filed an emergency protection order against him, according to court documents.

Just hours before, Wilson was in court for a preliminary hearing with Fayette District Judge Lindsay Thurston. The hearing was for the charges filed against him earlier this month: wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Wilson was arrested on the felony charges on March 7. According to court testimony from Tuesday, Lexington police officer Lakin Matthews said police received a call of a disorder with a weapon.

During the call, shots were heard being fired after a verbal altercation, court documents allege.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings in the street.

Thurston adjusted Wilson’s bail to an unsecured $5,000 bond Tuesday morning, on the conditions that he surrender all guns, have no contact with the victim and not violate the law in any way, according to court documents. He was released after the adjustment.

Later that afternoon, police were again called to the residence on Wilson Street to help the petitioner of the protection order with changing their locks. When they arrived, the petitioner said they thought Wilson was inside the home, according to an arrest citation.

The arrest citation states Wilson was served with a protection order against the victim on March 11, which required him to stay 500 feet away from the Wilson Street residence.

When the officer knocked on the door, Wilson answered, and was placed into handcuffs, according to an arrest citation.

Wilson was not listed as being in the jail as of Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.

Attorney: Wilson ‘thought he could go home’

Attorney Daniel Whitley, who’s serving as co-counsel to Wilson, who’s representing himself, said the charges relating to the protection order violation were a “misunderstanding.”

“I don’t think all parties were aware that there was a pending EPO against (Mr. Wilson),” Whitley told the Herald-Leader. “He thought he could go home.”

Whitley pointed out that Wilson was in jail when the protection order was documented as being served.

“We need to remind ourselves that we have pillars of our community who have fought hard for years to ensure our civil rights and people are treated fairly on the East End,” Whitley said. “We can’t rush to judgment and call or label people as a criminal. He is getting older, and we should treat him as we would our elders or our grandparents.

“Our pillars get older, so we need to think, ‘How do we rally around those elders who have spent decades rallying around this community?’”

Wilson previously held the 1st District council seat for eight years, from 1986 to 1993, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. He has also been a minister for 51 years.

Wilson decided to run again for the 1st District council seat in 2022 but did not make it past the primary election.