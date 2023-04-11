Former Lexington County deputy accused of misconduct, ‘double-dipping,’ authorities say

A former Lexington County deputy has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division after he was accused of lying about the number of hours he worked on official duty, according to a news release from SLED.

Gabriel William Mulkey, 25, is charged with misconduct in office and obtaining goods under false pretenses, or ‘double-dipping,’ police say.

Mulkey turned himself in Tuesday morning and was held at Lexington County Detention Center. He has since been released.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon fired Mulkey in October 2022 after he discovered Mulkey’s time card showed he was on duty when he wasn’t and was working for pay elsewhere.

“When I became aware of Mr. Mulkey’s actions, which included showing his time card he was on duty for the Sheriff’s Department when he was actually off duty and being paid by outside entities, I started the process to terminate his employment and asked SLED to review the matter,” Koon said in a news release.

The news release did not identify the outside entities.

Mulkey is a Leesville resident who worked for the department for approximately three years, according to his LinkedIn page.