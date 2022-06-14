Former Lexington federal prison officer gets prison time for sexually abusing inmates

A man who was previously employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sexual abuse acts he committed on four inmates under his custody and supervision.

Christopher Brian Goodwin, 46, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves. Goodwin previously pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of sexual abuse of a ward. Goodwin pleaded guilty to the charges in March as part of a plea agreement.

According to his plea agreement, Goodwin grabbed one victim as she attempted to exit an office space and placed himself between her and the door so he could monitor the hallway through a window. Goodwin proceeded to sexually assault the victim against her will, knowing there were no cameras in that vicinity, according to federal prosecutors.

He admitted he had deprived the inmate of her Constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment and his actions also resulted in bodily injury to the victim, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Goodwin also admitted to explicitly touching three more victims unlawfully on multiple occasions between April and September 2019. The plea agreement states he sexually abused these three inmates by unlawfully engaging in oral sex.

Under federal law, Goodwin must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years and subject to sex offender registry laws of Kentucky.

