Former Lexington nurse charged with murder after patient died from maltreatment, cops say

A former nurse in Lexington has been charged with murder after she allegedly committed intentional medical maltreatment to a 97-year-old patient, according to Lexington police and court records.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted on one charge of murder and arrested Tuesday, according to court records. Police say Hunter’s maltreatment caused the death of James Morris, who died at Baptist Health Lexington on May 5.

Morris’ death was “a direct result” of Hunter’s actions, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said an investigation determined that Hunter committed the maltreatment five days prior to Morris’ death.

Police began investigating about two months later and arrested Hunter on Tuesday, according to police. Police said Baptist Health was cooperative with the investigation.

The death marks the city’s 30th murder case of 2022. The record for most homicides in a year is 37, which was set last year.

According to his obituary, Morris was a veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He was also a retired federal government employee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.