Former Lexington nurse gets prison time after pleading guilty to elderly patient’s death

A Lexington nurse who pleaded guilty in the death of an elderly patient has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was sentenced by Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis Thursday morning. Hunter pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal after she was previously charged with murder. Hunter and her attorney asked for probation during the sentencing hearing, but Travis denied the request after hearing input from prosecutors and the victim’s family.

She was accused of killing 97-year-old patient James Morris, who police said died as a result of Hunter’s intentional medical maltreatment. Morris died May 5, 2022, a few days after Hunter gave him a drug he wasn’t supposed to have, according to court documents.

Hunter pleaded guilty in April after participating in court-ordered mediation. She was originally expected to stand trial June 12.

Court documents allege Morris died because Hunter injected him with Ativan, a schedule four narcotic and sedative which he was not prescribed. Doctors had denied Hunter’s request to give Morris the drug before she did it, documents indicate.

Hunter spoke in court Thursday, tearfully addressing Morris’ family and the judge.

“I pray that as we all go on with our lives that you all can forgive me,” she said. “I did not intend for any harm to come to your dad. We all will honor his life and his service, and I am sorry for my participation in what has caused your family and my family so much pain. I pray that you can forgive me for that.”

Hunter was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington when the death occurred. She wasn’t charged over the death until August 2022. She went to work at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital through a third-party company after the incident. UK HealthCare officials said they weren’t aware of the incident until Hunter was charged.

Attorney: Nurse is ‘scapegoat’ for malpractice

Daniel Whitley, Hunter’s attorney, said she was a “scapegoat” for medical malpractice. He asked that Hunter receive probation because there was “no intentionality” and she took responsibility for her actions.

“The perception is this is a bad nurse who intentionally inflicted pain,” Whitley said during the sentencing hearing Thursday morning. “But if you look through there is no record of disobedience in her professional history and she has no criminal record other than a few speeding tickets.”

Prosecutor: ‘She should be punished’

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Traci Caneer said the five-year recommendation was agreed upon through mediation and that probation is a privilege that should not apply to Hunter.

“As far as probation and Mr. Whitley’s statements, there is one reason that it is sufficient this case not be probated, because she took the life of James Morris,” Caneer said. “It is that simple and for that alone, she should be punished.”

Travis denied bond for Hunter.

Victim’s daughter: Actions of nurse ‘pure evil’

Mary Highlander, the only daughter of Morris, spoke at length in court Thursday about her father’s life and death. Highlander said her dad was a patriot, devoted family man and Christian who “shattered cultural stereotypes” against skills and abilities of the elderly.

A nurse herself, she said Hunter’s actions were cruel, malicious and pure evil, and that it was “inconceivable” how an individual who took an oath to do no harm could engage in such heinous behavior.

“My noble father suffered poverty, an orphaned childhood and active combat in two wars only to leave this life at the hands of a woman charged with his safekeeping,” she said.

Highlander recalled her dad’s good health prior to Hunter’s alleged actions and how she watched him deteriorate and suffer greatly by being force fed while sedated, aspirating on his stomach contents, and ultimately having food suctioned from his lungs.

“She could have turned back but she chose not to do so,” Highlander said. “Instead at every turn she chose her own self interests and disregarded the powerless, helpless man.”