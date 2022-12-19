Former Licking Heights' coach accused of stealing fundraiser dollars

Licking Heights' former baseball coach is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole money intended for a team fundraiser.

Former Licking Heights baseball coach Greg Turchan in a file photo. He has been charged with a felony for allegedly stealing money intended for a team fundraiser.

Gregory M. Turchan, 39, of Pataskala, was charged with one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, the Licking Heights' Local School District treasurer called Pataskala police on Dec. 5 to report a possible theft and embezzlement.

A Pataskala police detective responded to Licking Heights Middle School in Pataskala, where the district treasurer reported Turchan, the district's former varsity baseball coach, had held a fundraiser for the team, collected the funds, and failed to give any money to the school.

"(The treasurer) reported that the defendant collected checks, and then forged (the treasurer's) name on the checks as the checks had been written out to the school, and then the defendant deposited the checks into his own account," the complaint stated.

The detective reported receiving copies of the checks and during interviews with some of those who donated funds, the individuals agreed none of the checks were meant for Turchan.

According to the detective, Turchan allegedly admitted he'd added his name to the checks, didn't give the proceeds to the school and instead put the money into his personal account and kept it. The detective said Turchan "stated that he 'saw an opportunity while struggling financially.'"

The complaint said Turchan is accused of keeping $5,336 in money from the fundraiser.

Licking Heights Superintendent Kevin Miller said Turchan resigned from the position before the district was aware of the situation.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, Turchan faces up to 12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.

