A former Licking Heights Local Schools employee pleaded guilty to a theft in office charge in Licking County last week.

According to the Ohio Auditor's Office, former LHLSD human resources and curriculum secretary Jennifer Peters-Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of theft in office, a fifth-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

The plea followed an investigation by the office's Special Investigations Unit, which they said was opened after fingerprint collection fund discrepancies were found during the district's regular financial audit.

The auditor's office said Peters-Ryan was responsible for collecting fingerprint money used for background checks on potential and current employees for about 3.5 years. District officials noticed a "sharp increase" in fingerprint funds being deposited when a different employee took over the responsibility.

"After an abbreviated internal audit was conducted, district officials notified the Independent Public Accounting (IPA) firm engaged in the financial audit," the auditor's office said. "The IPA subsequently notified SIU and an investigation was launched."

Marcelain sentenced Peters-Ryan to five days in the Licking County Justice Center, two years of probation, and ordered she pay restitution for $7,172 for the district's loss and $1,435 for audit costs. The auditor's office said Peters-Ryan made payment for the full amount of the ordered restitution and audit costs.

"On behalf of the school district, we are satisfied justice has been served," Licking Heights Superintendent Philip Wagner said in a statement to The Advocate. "The issue was discovered internally and reported to authorities by the district. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement and the judicial system. Additionally, we are pleased the school district received financial restitution from the former employee."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Former Licking Heights employee pleads guilty to theft in office