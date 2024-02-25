Former Lieutenant Governor awarded blue plaque

The former Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey, Sir John Doyle, has been awarded a blue plaque.

Sir John is best known for his engineering project to reclaim the Braye du Valle from the sea, connecting it to the main island in 1808.

The plaque is the latest to be awarded as part of Guernsey's blue plaque scheme to recognise historical figures.

It will be unveiled by the Bailiff during a short ceremony on 15 March, outside the Old Government House Hotel.

Sir John was nominated by Deputy Sue Aldwell, member of the committee for education, sport and culture.

"The Blue Plaque Scheme is all about recognising people crucial to Guernsey's history, and Sir John Doyle is certainly one of those.

"As well as filling in the Braye du Valle, Sir John also built new roads, gun batteries and forts as part of a major defence plan.

"In many ways, he shaped the island we live on and love today." said Ms Aldwell.

Sir John was born in Dublin in 1756.

He served with the army in France, the Netherlands, Gibraltar and Egypt, before being appointed Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey in 1803.

