Former life navigator for at-risk youth pleads not guilty to rape charges

This is a developing story.

At an arraignment in Chatham County Superior Court on Tuesday, former youth advocate Opollo Johnson entered a plea of not guilty for charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and false imprisonment, and requested a jury trial.

Prior to the child abuse charges, Johnson, 47, worked with the Deep Center and the Chatham County Juvenile Court's Work Readiness Enrichment Program (WREP) as a mentor and life navigator, helping court-referred juveniles, ages 14 through 17, find work and develop marketable skills.

File photo of Opollo Johnson in his former office at the Deep Center.

On July 27, Opollo Johnson, 47, was arrested by Savannah Police Detective James Coleman. He was placed on administrative leave by Deep Center administrators pending and internal investigation and was terminated after he was "found to have violated organizational policies," according to a prepared statement by the organization.

On Oct. 5, Johnson was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation and false imprisonment. Johnson remains in custody in the Chatham County Detention Center but made an appearance at the arraignment.

More: Savannah man — revered for his work with at-risk youth — arrested, charged with child abuse

Previous story on Johnson: 'You can become bitter or you can become better': Former felons struggle to find employment

In previous media reports, Johnson's attorney Michael Schwartz has maintained his client's innocence based on DNA evidence.

Schwartz, however, declined to comment for this report, citing the ongoing case and pending trial.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Opollo Johnson pleads not guilty to rape charges, asks for jury trial