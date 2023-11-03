Former LifeQuest employee indicted after alleged sexual contact with resident incapable of consent

Nov. 3—MITCHELL — A Mitchell woman formerly employed at LifeQuest faces 10 years in prison after being indicted for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a patient who was unable to give consent due to physical or mental incapacity.

Stacy Jo Johnson , 50, faces two counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consent — a Class 4 felony that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

According to an indictment, Johnson "touched the breasts of a female residential client ... with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party" around the date of July 19, 2023.

Johnson is described in court documents as having been a direct care professional at LifeQuest, a Mitchell-based organization that provides a number of residential living options and care services for a variety of situations. She is no longer an employee at LifeQuest, said Pam Hanna, the executive director for the organization.

"LifeQuest takes people's health and safety as a top priority. LifeQuest has processes that are followed that promote the health and safety of people. And LifeQuest enlists the assistance of those policies should anything come in conflict with people's health," Hanna said.

Johnson was indicted on Oct. 27; she has not been taken into custody as of Nov. 1, according to court records.

LifeQuest said it will cooperate fully with any law enforcement agencies with their investigations.