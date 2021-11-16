Former Lima soup kitchen director again charged with rape

Nov. 15—LIMA — The former co-director of Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Lima, less than six months removed from a prison sentence for kidnapping, is back behind bars on rape charges.

Scott Catlett, 63, was indicted last week on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies that each include a specification labeling Catlett as a repeat violent offender. He was also charged with a single count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Catlett was sentenced by former Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge David Cheney in January 2018 to four years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of kidnapping, a reduced charge that was negotiated with prosecutors. A grand jury initially returned counts of rape, felonious assault and kidnapping against Catlett. Those charges stemmed from allegations that he beat and forcibly detained Patrick Deal, a 27-year-old Lima man he believed had stolen items from his residence on three separate occasions.

Among those stolen items were medals and other mementos left to Catlett by his late father, former Lima Police Chief Frank Catlett. Deal pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in connection with that incident and was sentenced to complete programming at the WORTH Center in Lima.

Catlett was released from prison in May and was serving a five-year period of post-release control at the time of the latest alleged incident.

According to court documents, deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Red Carpet Inn on Neubrecht Road on Sept. 26 in reference to a call alleging suspicious activity there. The caller alleged that his brother had called and said he had been touched inappropriately inside the motel room.

When deputies arrived, they talked to the man, who said he had been driving around with Catlett, who drove to the motel and obtained a room. The man said he showered and laid on a bed in his boxer shorts before telling Catlett he wanted to go home.

Catlett then reportedly gave the man two pills and ordered him to swallow them, which he did. According to court records, Catlett then pulled down the man's boxer shorts and began to fondle his genitalia, ignoring requests to stop and then digitally penetrated the man anally multiple times, the report noted.

The man then reportedly locked himself in a bathroom and called his brother, asking him to contact law enforcement.