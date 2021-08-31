Former Limestone sheriff files motion for new trial

Aug. 31—Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, convicted last month of two felonies, filed a motion for a new trial Monday evening and a supplemental motion Tuesday.

The motion cites 49 claimed errors at the jury trial, which was presided over by Judge Pamela Baschab. The supplemental motion argues the cumulative effect of multiple errors is grounds for a new trial, even if the individual errors are not.

Blakely, 70, was convicted Aug. 2 of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain. Baschab sentenced him to three years in jail and two years of unsupervised probation, but on Aug. 23 amended the order to eliminate probation from the sentence. The 10-term sheriff, who is now out of jail on an appeal bond, was automatically removed from office upon his conviction.

The first-degree theft count focused on Blakely's theft of $4,000 from his campaign account. Many of the claimed errors assert that he was never charged under the Fair Campaign Practices Act, which was the proper charge rather than theft. Charges under the FCPA must be brought within two years, but he was indicted on the related theft charge almost five years after depositing campaign funds into his personal account.

Blakely also argues a new trial is necessary because Baschab excluded the public and media from 1 1/2 days of jury selection. She opened the proceedings after The Decatur Daily and other media outlets filed a motion requesting it.

The defense also claims a new trial is needed because prosecutors allegedly failed to give advance notice to the defense that witness Trent Willis, a political consultant who testified Blakely secured his assistance in the $4,000 theft, was under investigation by the Attorney General's Office at the time he testified. The defense sought a mistrial on this issue when Willis testified, which Baschab denied.

Blakely also sought a new trial Aug. 5 for alleged jury misconduct after a juror filed an affidavit claiming she was badgered by other jurors into agreeing to the verdict. Baschab denied the motion.

