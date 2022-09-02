Former Limestone sheriff seeks to overturn guilty verdict, says judge unlicensed

Sep. 2—ATHENS — The judge who sentenced former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely wasn't licensed to practice law during the trial or sentencing, his lawyers claim in a motion to overturn the verdict, but state prosecutors on Thursday said the argument has no merit.

Pamela Baschab, a retired Jefferson County circuit judge, was appointed to preside over the Blakely case in February 2021. The appointment was necessary because every Limestone County judge stepped aside from the case. Baschab's law license lapsed the month before she took over Blakely's case despite a constitutional requirement that judges have a license, the defense argued in motions filed Wednesday.

A Limestone County jury on Aug. 2, 2021, convicted Blakely, 71, of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain. Baschab sentenced him to three years in jail. The 10-term sheriff was automatically removed from office upon his conviction. He is now out of jail on an appeal bond.

According to the motion filed in Limestone County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Baschab was on inactive status with the Alabama State Bar, and thus not authorized to practice law, from January 2021 to August 2022.

According to the Alabama Constitution, circuit court judges "shall be licensed to practice law in this state." The Code of Alabama also requires that judges "must be licensed attorneys."

Also on Wednesday, Blakely filed a motion asking that Baschab recuse herself from the case.

Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman on Thursday filed a notice in Limestone County Circuit Court asserting that because Blakely has filed an appeal, only the appellate court has jurisdiction over the case and the Circuit Court has no standing to rule on Blakely's motions. In order for the Circuit Court to consider the motions, Beckman said, Blakely would have to dismiss his appeal.

"There are no infirmities with Judge Baschab's appointment by the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, nor are there any errors in the actions she took in this case," Beckman wrote.

"Blakely received a fair trial, and he will not escape justice by attacking the qualifications of a judge who has been licensed for nearly forty years and who has served honorably for more than thirty years as a district judge, a circuit judge, and an appellate justice."

Alabama Bar Association officials sent Baschab a letter saying a sitting judge is not required to be a member, according to WAAY-TV, but it also encouraged her to pay her annual dues so she could remain active.

Blakely's lead counsel, Mark McDaniel of Huntsville, argued in Wednesday's motion that Baschab's inactive status from failure to pay dues to the bar association disqualified her as a judge. He cites a state law that says, "No attorney who is in default of such annual license shall be recognized in the courts of Alabama ... as being in good standing until he or she has paid the required annual license fee."

Blakely's first-degree theft conviction was for taking $4,000 from his campaign fund and depositing it in his personal account. The conviction for using his official position for personal gain involved him frequently borrowing cash from a safe that held inmate funds, money that he ultimately repaid.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.