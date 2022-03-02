Former Lincoln High School counselor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A former Lincoln High School counselor was arrested Wednesday after police say an investigation found he had a relationship with a student.

The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District was made aware of allegations of the relationship in late January. The district immediately notified Wood County Human Services, who contacted police, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The counselor was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 25, and the Wisconsin Rapids School Board accepted his resignation Feb. 14, according to the release.

Police said they arrested the man after examining numerous text messages and interviewing the victim, who provided details about the alleged relationship.

The former staff member is expected to be charged with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person, according to the police department.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Craig Broeren said the school district will offer support and resources for any student or family member who wants help processing the news.

Broeren said the district takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and is committed to providing a safe environment. The district will continue to work with the police department, Broeren said, but will not release any more information.

This story will be updated.

