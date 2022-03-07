Former Lincoln High School counselor charged with child enticement, sexual assault of a student

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A former Lincoln High School counselor police arrested last week is now facing four felony charges.

Christopher Bondioli, 51, of Wisconsin Rapids, faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Bondioli made an initial appearance on the charges Monday in Wood County Circuit Court. He is free on a $5,000 cash bond set last week by Wood County Circuit Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr.

According to the criminal complaint, Bondioli met with a 16-year-old girl twice during Lincoln High School's Christmas break. Bondioli had the girl come to a home belonging to a relative in Wisconsin Rapids that was empty. Bondioli inappropriately touched the girl during the visit, according to the complaint.

About a week after the first contact, Bondioli had the girl meet him in a parking lot, according to the complaint. He picked her up at the parking lot and took her to the same empty home where he inappropriately touched her again, according to the complaint.

The 16-year-old girl told a friend about what happened and later told Bondioli she had told the friend. Bondioli called the friend to his office at Lincoln High School, asked what the 16-year-old had said and told the friend he trusted her not to say anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

Bondioli admitted to the friend that he had kissed the 16-year-old girl, but he said nothing else happened, according to the complaint. The friend said she did not let Bondioli know the 16-year-old had talked about the inappropriate touching, according to the complaint.

The 16-year-old told a detective she had feelings for Bondioli and wanted to have a sexual relationship with him, but nothing happened, according to the complaint. When the detective showed the girl messages on a phone they had gotten from her friend, she admitted she had been at the home with Bondioli.

The 16-year-old girl said Bondioli had contacted her shortly before the Wisconsin Rapids School District started its investigation and told her to delete everything on her phone as well as the backups to the phone, according to the complaint. He met with the 16-year-old girl and her friend at the same relative's home and told them to "forget about it" and "act like nothing happened," according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District was made aware of the allegations against Bondioli in late January. The district immediately notified Wood County Human Services, who contacted police, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Bondioli was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 25, and the Wisconsin Rapids School Board accepted his resignation Feb. 14.

According to Bondioli’s profile page on the school district’s website, which has been removed since his arrest, he had been a counselor in the district since 2000 and also coached several sports including football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball and softball. He also was an adviser for GSA, LinkCrew and FACT.

If convicted of all charges, Bondioli faces a maximum of 62 years and nine months in prison.

