Former Line Mountain AD, assistant principal takes preliminary hearing

Apr. 20—SHAMOKIN — Former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton said a series of mistakes and misunderstandings led to district construction materials being delivered to his home and seeking reimbursement for personal items purchased at Lowes, according to testimony on Tuesday.

Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli testified during Skelton's preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic that Skelton, when confronted, told the district that Klinger Lumber mistakenly charged the school account and delivered the materials to his home. Rosselli said Skelton told the district that he also handed in the wrong receipts for reimbursement and took some of the district materials home with him.

The district never had to pay the $2,192.62 for the lumber and construction materials. Roselli said many of the items Skelton ordered were returned to the school by Skelton.

"We still have it in our possession. We put it into storage because we have no use for it," Rosselli said during her 90-mintue testimony

Following a nearly 2 1/2-hour preliminary hearing, Gembic determined there was enough evidence presented to send all charges to Northumberland County Court. Skelton, 38, of Madison Avenue, Northumberland, is charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud forgery and tampering with public record/information; and two misdemeanors: one count each of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions.

Skelton resigned Oct. 29 from his position after seven years with the district. His resignation was accepted on Nov. 16 by the school board members without any explanation.

Rosselli testified that the district received a call on Oct. 12 from Terry Lee Bowser, the manager of Klinger Lumber, about a $2,258.98 purchase order being over the school's limit. An additional order with Klinger Lumber totaled $1,103.36. Both orders were made by Skelton and delivered to his home address instead of the school's address.

While Skelton is authorized to make purchases, Rosselli said no one at the school was aware of the purchase. When confronted, Rosselli said Skelton claimed it was a mistake. He allegedly said he had meant to make two orders — one for himself and one for the district — and the company must have messed it up.

Skelton claimed that the materials were purchased for the physical education department to build a ring for gym class and boxes for the weight room, said Rosselli.

"We couldn't verify with anyone that that was the case," she said.

Rosselli said school districts do not pay sales tax in Pennsylvania. Nathan Troutman, an employee of Klinger's, testified it is a manual process to change the delivery address and input the district's specific purchase order number, according to testimony.

The first purchase order was then modified by Skelton to take off certain items that he would pay for in cash, and the district received a new invoice for the remaining items. The third invoice was for special materials that were not available at the time of the first purchase order, Rosselli testified.

Additional reports were run for athletic purchases, which revealed two suspicious financial transactions at Lowe's where Skelton requested reimbursement. One order was for $679.90 for locker room/training room supplies in the 2018-19 school year and another was for $671.79 for storage and locker room equipment in the 2020-21 school year, according to testimony.

The materials were not for the school with the exception of four items, said Rosselli.

"We could not locate it (the projects) nor could we find any use for it," she testified.

The four items were not at the school, but rather at Skelton's home. Skelton brought them back when confronted and did not give any reasons why he had them at his home, Rosselli testified.

"He didn't have a big explanation," Rosselli said. "He said it was a misunderstanding."

These items are also in storage, she said.

"We have no use for them," she said. "Some of the items are duplicate items."

Skelton told district officials that he submitted the wrong receipts. No money was ever returned to the district by Skelton, she said.

While no testimony was presented at the hearing on what Skelton allegedly intended to do with the lumber and materials, police reported previously that the materials were consistent with a home construction project. Records from Northumberland Borough show that Skelton purchased permits to build an in-ground pool and attached deck, police said.

Defense Attorney Michael Smith, of Sunbury, asked for the count of forgery to be dismissed. While it could be argued that the purchases were inappropriate, Smith said, no evidence was presented to show any type of written forgery.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he doesn't believe that Skelton made mistakes or had any misunderstandings. The information came to light only after Skelton was confronted, he said.

"A jury can determine whether a mistake was made by Klinger's Lumber or if a crime was committed by Mr. Skelton," said Matulewicz.

Gembic agreed with the commonwealth and bound all charges to county court in Sunbury. Skelton's next court date is not yet scheduled.

Gembic did not alter the already set bail. Skelton has been free on $10,000 unsecured bail since December.