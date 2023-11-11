Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister comments on Hungarian PM's anti-Ukrainian statements

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius has rebuked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his critical comments about Ukraine, which, as Orban says, is "far from the EU".

Source: Linkevičius on Twitter (X) on Saturday morning, reported by European Pravda

Details: Linkevičius believes that Hungary itself has seriously drifted away from the European Union, while its prime minister is criticising Kyiv for not meeting the criteria for starting accession talks.

Quote: "According to Orban, Ukraine is ‘light years away from EU membership’.

Perhaps it seems so, because he sees Ukraine, which is undoubtedly with the EU, from his own country, which itself is moving light years away."

Background:

On 10 November, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said that the European Union should not start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership. He said that "Ukraine is far from membership" of the EU.

According to sources, the foreign ministers of the EU member states will hear next week the position of their Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Orban's statement.

Earlier, the Hungarian government said that the EU should not start membership talks with Ukraine because it has not met its conditions.

Hungary is seeking to have the EU unfreeze billions of euros of its funding, which Brussels is refusing to allocate to Budapest due to problems with the rule of law and violations of democracy.

