Former Livingston County undersheriff pleads guilty following drunken driving incident

Former Livingston County Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges Monday and was sentenced in connection with a drunken driving arrest in 2021.

Warder pleaded guilty to a reduced count of driving while visibly impaired, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine of $300 and/or 360 hours of community service and rehabilitative programs, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

"He acknowledged today, and has always acknowledged, that he made a mistake," Jim Metz, Warder's attorney, said.

"He is a human just like the rest of us. He is sincerely apologetic," Metz said. "I told Judge (Daniel B.) Bain today that he is the definition of a public servant. He spent 32-plus years as a police officer, including time in Livingston County as undersheriff."

Following the plea, Bain sentenced Warder to fines and costs, but no jail time, according to the release.

"Judge Bain acknowledged this was Warder’s first offense. His lack of criminal record, the results of his substance abuse evaluation, his loss of employment due to the incident, recent statutory changes, and the fact that Warder has already enrolled himself in counseling as well as other services," were factors in the sentence, officials said.

Warder was charged with operating while intoxicated and open container of alcohol in a vehicle after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over on D-19 on Oct. 26, 2021. Those charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

"The trooper noted he looked intoxicated and could smell alcohol in the car," the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a December press release.

According to officials, Warder consented to a breath test on scene, which produced a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.123.

A blood draw also was done and reflected a blood alcohol content of 0.133, according to the release.

Because of Warder's position as undersheriff, a special prosecutor was requested by Livingston County.

Story continues

Warder resigned in November. He was appointed undersheriff in 2017. Prior to that he was chief deputy at the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Ex-Livingston County undersheriff avoids jail in drunken driving case