Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

His alleged victims only began to come forward as the ex-cop made headlines over the summer for his role in Breonna Taylor’s death

Brett Hankison, the former LMPD officer at the center of the Breonna Taylor case, has been named in a new lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

It appears Hankison is quite known around town by several local women who claim he is a sexual predator. His alleged victims only began to come forward as Hankison made headlines over the summer for his role in Taylor’s death.

In the 24-page suit, a woman in her 20s details an incident in 2018 in which Hankison gave her a ride to her apartment, and once she fell asleep, he sexually assaulted her, wave3.com reports.

Read More: Breonna Taylor grand jury indicts former officer Brett Hankison – but not directly for her death

“(The alleged victim) was physically injured, mentally horrified and remained in emotional duress over both the assault and the feeling that any efforts made to hold Officer Hankison accountable for his actions would backfire,” the lawsuit read.

Hankison allegedly “messaged (her) later in the day to try and suggest that the two had engaged in consensual relations,” a move “true to (Hankison’s) playbook,” the woman’s lawyer’s states.

Several other women have come forward with their own experiences with Hankison. They accuse him of targeting “intoxicated” and/or “vulnerable” young women at a St. Matthews bar where he was working security.

Read More: Louisville officer sues Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery

Hankison, former Chief Steve Conrad and several other officers are named in the lawsuit, which is seeking undisclosed monetary damages.

theGRIO previously reported, in September, a Kentucky grand jury charged Hankison in the Breonna Taylor case, but not for allegedly killing her during a botched raid. Instead, he was charged for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments.

The Jefferson grand jury chose to indict Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, which carries up to five years in prison. He was previously fired in June for his role in the shooting.

Story continues

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison accused of sexual assault in lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.