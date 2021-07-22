Former lobbyist found not guilty of domestic violence charges

Jul. 22—A former lobbyist was acquitted on two domestic violence charges and convicted of a lesser charge on Thursday.

Robert Blaisdell was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment in May 2019, following an incident at his Manchester home. The arrest came four months after Blaisdell's wife filed for divorce, and two months after Blaisdell's counter-filing for divorce.

Blaisdell was free on bail before his trial, which was delayed because of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Blaisdell was found not guilty of domestic violence and false imprisonment. Blaisdell was found guilty of criminal mischief.

Blaisdell's attorney, Richard Guerriero, said that during the trial Blaisdell admitted to breaking a cell phone, which led to the criminal mischief conviction.

"He is looking forward to rebuilding his life with his children and rebuilding his career," Guerriero said Thursday in an email.

Blaisedell had worked as a lobbyist representing a range of clients in Concord, including the state troopers and police unions, associations of golf course managers and athletic trainers, and large companies including Comcast, Eversource and FedEx.

Blaisdell left his former firm, the Demers Group, after his arrest.

Hillsborough County prosecutors did not make any statement about the case.