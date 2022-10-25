Former local CFO sentenced for fraud plea

Oct. 25—GREENSBORO — The former chief financial officer of a company in High Point was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for embezzling more than $2 million from the company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison by Judge Catherine Eagles in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro. Mouzon pleaded guilty on June 29 to wire fraud.

In addition to prison time, Mouzon was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay a $5,000 fine and a special assessment of $100. A $500,000 forfeiture money judgment was also entered against the defendant.

According to court records, Mouzon worked as the CFO of a company in High Point for about 20 years. The DOJ did not release the name of the company, but Mouzon's LinkedIn page says he worked for Air Power Inc.

Between approximately December 2018 and February 2021, Mouzon reportedly used $2,038,285 for his personal benefit, including a lakefront residence in Davidson County, a second residence and two lots in Lexington, a condominium in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two 2020 Jeep Wranglers, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, two boats, two 2017 jet skis, a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler and two golf carts.