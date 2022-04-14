Former local high school softball coach accused of sexual misconduct with teen

Pennsylvania state police announced charges on Wednesday against a former softball coach accused of sexual misconduct.

Jane Woodside, 29, is a former coach at West Shamokin High School in Armstrong County.

Police said she had sexual contact with a teen, who was 15-years-old at the time, at a home in Plumcreek Township in 2018.

Woodside has been charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, aggravated Indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

She was arrested Wednesday and is in jail on a $50,000 bond.

