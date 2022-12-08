Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety

Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Wilson is currently serving as DeWine’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy.

“Andy Wilson has been an invaluable asset to Ohio prosecutors and law enforcement throughout his distinguished career in public service,” DeWine said. “Andy has been a trusted advisor on criminal justice issues, and I look forward to him serving as director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.”

Wilson began his career as an assistant prosecutor in Clark County in 2002 and was appointed served as the Clark County Prosecutor in 2011 and elected to that position for two terms.

DeWine assigned him to assist the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office in the 2016 Pike County County murders, the governor’s office said.

Wilson was involved in the trial and ultimate conviction of George Wagner IV.

Wilson got his undergraduate degree at Wright State and law degree from the University of Dayton. He lives in Springfield with his family.

If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Wilson would succeed Tom Stickrath, who is retiring at the end of the year.

