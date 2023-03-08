A former Lockport Town Council member was sentenced Tuesday for his third DWI arrest. The arrest happened in June 2018.

Former Councilman Wayne Bourgeois Jr. was sentenced by Judge F. Hugh Larose to incarceration for five years suspended after serving one year.

His sentence also includes 240 hours of community service, along with alcohol and mental health treatments and an ignition interlock device that he must breathe into before he can start the vehicle. He was also fined $2,000.

The maximum sentence for a DWI third offense, in 2018, is five years, while the minimum is a single year in jail.

According to David Melancon, communications director for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office, Bourgeois pleaded guilty as charged on December 7. The District Attorney's Office brought forth evidence during the sentencing.

"At the sentencing, our office presented evidence such as the defendant's prior DWI convictions, that there was a vehicle collision, the victim's impact statement, and once hearing the argument the judge sentenced him to five years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, suspended upon serving one year," he said.

Bourgeois served on the Lockport Town Council from 2017 until Dec 31, 2020.

He was arrested by Louisiana State Police June 3, 2018 after his 2018 GMC Acadia SUV crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2018 Nissan Altima. He and the other motorist were traveling on La. 308 just north of La. 3185. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m.

He was not hurt but the other motorist had minor injuries and was sent to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, according to authorities at the time.

Bourgeois was arrested at the time and taken to the Thibodaux jail with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, .08.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Former Lockport Council Member sentenced for 3rd DWI