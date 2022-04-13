Former New London employee sent to prison for sex assaults

Apr. 12—Corriche Gaskin, the 37-year-old former New London middle school employee who sexually assaulted two underage girls and betrayed the trust of the school community, accepted a seven-year prison sentence Tuesday in New London Superior Court.

Gaskin appeared before Judge Hillary Strackbein for sentencing of crimes the mother of one his young victims said left her daughter "shattered to pieces," with behavioral issues and depression that led to suicide attempts.

The woman, who was not identified to protect the privacy of her daughter, said no amount of time Gaskin serves "will ever help my daughter and all the other victims to be normal again."

"Me as a mother, I've heard of cases like this over the news or through social media but never in my wildest dreams would I believe something like this would ever happen in my hometown, better yet to my own daughter," the mother wrote in a statement read to the judge by Victim Services Advocate Stephanie Barber.

Gaskin had pleaded no contest in February to two counts of risk of injury to a minor as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors. His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of probation and at least 10 years of being listed on the state's sexual offender registry. Gaskin, who has been in prison since May 8, 2019, will be credited for his time served.

Strackbein ordered a lifetime standing protective order to protect the two victims.

Gaskin, among other crimes alleged by New London police, sexually assaulted two girls who were from 14 to 15 years old while working as a school climate specialist at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

In one case, police said Gaskin sexually assaulted an eigth-grader in his middle school office after exposing himself to her. He used a cell phone to record the assault, police alleged. Another victim alleged he assaulted her in a storage closet at the middle school.

The police investigation also revealed Gaskin had had sex with at least two adult school employees on multiple occasions and had recorded cell phone videos of some of those encounters.

Gaskin, in his role as a climate specialist, was able to spend time alone with students who were "in need of additional help from supportive adults, which gave him unsupervised access to vulnerable children," an investigation by the state Child Advocate determined.

The assaults occurred in 2016-17 but came to light in 2019, setting off a wave of investigations by the school district and state Department of Children and Families.

Gaskin had a felony record related to drug possession prior to being hired by the district in 2014 but had gained the trust of school leadership and had been mentoring youth and coaching during his time in the school district.

In court on Tuesday, Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Anne Ferryman said the facts of the case show the extent of Gaskin's "multiple betrayals" of his victims, the school district and the community at large, which lost confidence in the schools.

Gaskin, represented by attorney Frank Blanchard, did not speak at his sentencing.

Ferryman, who handles the bulk of the sexual assault cases in the district, said many of these cases never make it to trial in part to protect the victims. A plea agreement eliminates any chance of an acquittal, protects the victims from having to publicly testify about a traumatic experience and helps to maintain their privacy.

