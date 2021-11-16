Former New London middle school employee charged in sexual assaults rejects plea offer

Nov. 16—NEW LONDON — The former New London middle school employee charged in the sexual assault of two underage girls has rejected a plea offer to serve eight years in prison for his alleged crimes.

Corriche Gaskin, 37, a former behavioral specialist who worked at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School when the alleged assaults occurred in 2016 and 2017, appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday before Judge Hillary Strackbein.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Ferryman on Monday announced a plea offer that would involve Gaskin pleading guilty to two counts of risk of injury to a minor, which are felonies. Under the offer, Gaskin would be sentenced to 15 years, suspended after eight years in prison and 10 years of probation. He would also have to register as a sexual offender.

Gaskin's case moves to the trial list with his rejection of the offer with no immediate time frame for the start of a trial.

Gaskin faces a maximum of 140 years in prison if found guilty at trial of the current charges against him, which include multiple second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges.

Gaskin has remained in prison since his arrest in May 2019, following an investigation by New London police into allegations he sexually assaulted two middle school students inside the school. He also allegedly had sex with three school staff members.

Among the other allegations contained in the arrest warrant affidavit is that Gaskin recorded his sexual encounters on his cellphone and showed the video to others, including at least one underage girl.

Gaskin, who had a drug-related criminal arrest record that was known to the school district, was hired by the district in 2014 as a paraprofessional. He later became an in-school suspension facilitator and a "school climate specialist" in 2015, working as part of the noncertified staff at the middle school counseling students with disciplinary issues. He was transferred to Harbor Elementary School in 2018.

The allegations against Gaskin sent shockwaves through the community and prompted an investigation into student safety and abuse prevention by the Office of the Child Advocate. That investigation is still pending.

