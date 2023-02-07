Former London police officer gets life in prison for sexually assaulting, raping at least a dozen women

A former London police officer who “took monstrous advantage of women” over the course of his career was sentenced on Tuesday for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen victims over nearly two decades.

Ex-Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick was sentenced to life in prison in connection with what prosecutors have dubbed one of the most shocking cases involving a member of law enforcement. Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb during the sentencing hearing on Tuesday condemned Carrick for hiding behind his badge and using it as means to lure in and coerce his victims.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable,” Cheema-Grubb told Carrick.

“You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you,” she continued.

“For nearly two decades, you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low.”

Carrick‘s sentencing comes weeks after he admitted to being a serial rapist in court. Last month, he pleaded guilty to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment.

Carrick joined the police force in 2001. His crimes occurred over a 17-year stretch, from 2003 and 2020. He was only suspended after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.

The London Metropolitan Police Department has since issued an apology to victims, noting that Carrick’s misconduct had a “devastating impact” on the force.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley again apologized on Tuesday.

“David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil. He exploited his position as a police officer in the most disgusting way,” Rowley said in a statement. “I want to again reiterate my apology on behalf of the Met. We are truly sorry.”

