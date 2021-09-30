Former Long Beach police officer indicted on federal child pornography charges

James Queally
·2 min read

A former Long Beach police officer has been indicted on four federal counts of distributing and possessing child pornography, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Anthony Mark Brown, 57, was indicted on three counts of distributing images of underage girls who were either naked or engaging in sex acts and one count of possessing child porn, according to the indictment.

Brown, a 27-year veteran of the Long Beach Police Department, possessed one sexually explicit image of a girl under the age of 12, prosecutors said.

Using the social media platform MeWe, whose lax content moderation has made it increasingly popular among conspiracy theorists, Brown shared the images under the alias "Kristen Funone" between October 2019 and May 2020, according to the indictment.

It was unclear who was representing Brown, and previous attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. He was released on bond following his arraignment Wednesday, and a trial has been set for Nov. 23.

If convicted as charged, Brown faces a maximum of 80 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office charged Brown with four counts of possessing or distributing child pornography, but the office agreed to drop those charges and defer to the federal prosecution, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Federal sentencing guidelines are much harsher than those available under California law.

Long Beach police began investigating Brown, who was last assigned to a Long Beach airport security detail, in May 2020 after receiving an anonymous tip about a possible crime against a child. He was suspended without pay.

Brown retired one month after the district attorney's office brought charges against him and will receive a pension of roughly $93,000 annually, according to a report by the Long Beach Post. Brown's pension is guaranteed under state law, though with rare exceptions, including if he is convicted of a felony connected to his job, according to the report.

Prosecutors have not said whether the charges against Brown have any link to his time as a law enforcement officer. Long Beach police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Painter stabs dad and son over contract dispute, Texas cops say. It was already paid

    The dad was stabbed in his chest, officials say, and the son was stabbed in his head.

  • Jailed: Man who abducted wife, tried to set her on fire

    Murugan Nondoh, a 40-year-old Malaysian, intended to burn his wife before killing himself.

  • Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

    An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen

  • Kentucky seeks action against WVa gov's coal companies

    Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty and follow through on a promise to fix environmental problems at eastern Kentucky coal mines. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet asked a circuit judge this week to enforce an agreement over reclamation violations against Justice; his son, Jay Justice; and several family coal companies. In a motion filed in Franklin County, the Kentucky agency wants to revoke five permits at Justice-company mines and seize money that had previously been posted for reclamation.

  • Israeli troops kill Gaza man near border; army investigates

    Israeli troops shot and killed a 40-year-old Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Thursday as he was setting bird traps near the Israeli border, his family said. The shooting came hours after two other Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The shooting in Gaza occurred just before noon, near the Bureij refugee camp.

  • Britney Spears gets free of father's conservatorship – but many others remain shackled by the easily abused legal arrangement

    Britney Spears' supporters erupted in cheers after her father was removed as conservator. AP Photo/Chris PizzelloBritney Spears finally got her wish: A judge suspended her dad as conservator, about two and a half months after she told the court that he was ruining her life. During the Sept. 29, 2021, hearing, Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, described Jamie Spears as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man” and cited a recent report in The New York Times that he established an intense surveillance appa

  • Turkey, Russia to continue working to solve problems in Syria's Idlib -NTV

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting to continue working to find a solution in Syria's Idlib, where violence recently escalated. Turkey and Russia agreed to a ceasefire last year to end a Russian and Syrian army assault on Turkey-backed fighters in Syria's Idlib region. The ceasefire has prevented another major military escalation, but rebel fighters say Russia has stepped up air strikes around Idlib over the last week.

  • FBI is still searching for answers in Jelani Day’s final movements

    Jelani Day's mom, Carmen Bolden Day, discusses why she thinks her son’s death was foul play.

  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman, woman assailant, Israeli police say

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a Palestinian woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police said. Hours later, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers fired towards a Palestinian, one of three people who raised suspicions by approaching Israel's border fence, after he was spotted carrying a bag and digging, the Israeli military said. The military said it was investigating the incident, in a volatile border area where Israel maintains tight security.

  • Extreme poverty in Venezuela rises to 76.6% - study

    The 2020-2021 National Survey of Living Conditions (ENCOVI), conducted by researchers at Andres Bello Catholic University (UCAB), found that of the country's 28 million residents, 76.6% live in extreme poverty, up from 67.7% last year. The ENCOVI study was created in 2014 to make up for the absence of official data, according to Pedro Luis Espana, a UCAB sociologist who contributed to the study. Espana said that beyond the loss of purchasing power, the lack of employment has led to boredom, adding that Venezuela's public sector pays poorly, as the country's minimum wage hovers around $3 a month, and the country's private sector is small.

  • 2 former officers accused of taking bribes, smuggling drugs into Leavenworth prison

    Federal officials said the cases against the former Leavenworth Detention Center officers are part of their efforts to fight prison corruption.

  • Mother arrested in case of couple accused of beheading children and showing their bodies to younger siblings

    Natalie Brothwell, the mother of the children, was charged this week almost a year after their father’s arrest

  • Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • Virginia woman says neighbor's racist taunts include speakers playing slurs, monkey noises

    Virginia Beach police have described allegations against the neighbor as "offensive," but say it doesn't rise to the level of criminal behavior.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement