Former longtime Butler County trustee sentenced on corruption related charges

A former longtime township trustee in Butler County has been sentenced on multiple corruption-related charges.

Alan Daniel, 76, a former Madison Township trustee for over 20 years, was sentenced to three years probation, a $2000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

In Feburary, Daniel pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of “use authority or influence to secure anything of value”, according to court records.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Daniel to resign from his position as a township trustee before pleading guilty.

Prosecutors dropped five of the seven charges that Daniel was indicted on last year — which included three felony charges and two other misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from several incidents that date as far back as December 2016 and as recently as December 2021, according to our news partners at WCPO.



