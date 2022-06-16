Former Loris coach sentenced for having an inappropriate relationship with a student

A former assistant baseball coach at Loris High School pleads guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree on June 15.

The coach was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old Loris High student, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

Ronnie Barron, 44, was convicted and sentenced to be on probation and ordered to register as a sex offender and be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect.

Barron previously worked as a youth director at Loris First Presbyterian Church but resigned after the allegations came out, The Sun News previously reported.

Police found inappropriate pictures and videos of the 17-year-old were found on Barron’s phone, as well as a video of the two of them having sex, Horry County Schools Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said back in December.