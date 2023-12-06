Former Loudonville resident indicted on 11 obscenity charges in Ashland court

A former Loudonville resident was indicted on charges related to obscenity involving a minor.

According Ashland County Common Pleas Court records, Jon Erik Konves, 54, now of Lexington, was indicted by a grand jury on 11 felony counts related to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

The charges stem from alleged incidents from March 1 to April 20, 2020, in Ashland County. More than 400 images are involved in the case, according to court records.

The grand jury also indicted on the charge Konves used a computer to pander obscenity involving a minor, which is a fifth-degree felony.

Bond set at $50,000

Bond was set for Konves at $50,000, secured by a 10% cash deposit, according to court records. Konves was enrolled in the court's drug testing and bond program. He may not consume or possess drugs or abuse alcohol. He will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

Konves was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring. He is on work release with a curfew of 10 p.m.-7 a.m. and is not to have unsupervised contact with minor children, court records say. He may not be in possession of a computer or other electronic devices that offer access to the internet without prior approval from the court.

A jury trial has been scheduled for March in Judge David Stimpert courtroom.

