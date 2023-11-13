Former Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy charged with sexual battery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) charged a former Correctional Deputy on Tuesday following allegations of sexual battery and delivering an article to an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Yesenia Jusino Ramos, 43, of Mount Wolf, P.A. is accused of inappropriately touching an inmate during a search and delivering a vaping device to them. The incidents happened between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13.

Virginia man arrested for sexual solicitation of minor in Frederick County

Ramos was arrested after LCSO and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney conducted a “comprehensive investigation,” LCSO said in a press release.

The victim is no longer incarcerated at the detention center.

Ramos began working with the LCSO on Jan. 22, 2022.

“She was immediately placed on administrative leave when these allegations were reported, and the LCSO ended her employment on September 20, 2023,” LCSO wrote.

She will appear in court on Dec. 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.