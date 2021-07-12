Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies, longtime leader convicted of corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, the charismatic Cajun rogue who served a record four terms in the Capitol as well as a stint in federal prison for corruption, died Monday morning. He was 93.

Edwards entered hospice care last week.

He was the state’s last populist Democratic governor in the tradition Huey Long and Earl Long, serving consecutive terms from 1972-80 and single terms from 1984-88 and 1992-96.

Before that he served as a state senator from Crowley and then represented Acadiana in Congress from 1965-72.

“I’ve had a great life,” Edwards said in an interview with USA Today Network on his 90th birthday in 2017. “I've been around the world six times and in every state and there's not a better place in America and the world than Louisiana.”

After he was released from prison in 2012, Edwards married his third wife Trina, who was a half-century younger than him. The couple moved to Gonzales, where they have been raising their young son Eli, who is 7.

“He was so optimistic all the time," Trina Edwards said in a statement. "Nothing bothered him except bothering other people. It’s heartbreaking for me because I know he so wanted to make Eli’s 8th birthday party Aug. 1.”

Popular, then polarizing

Edwards was wildly popular during his first two terms, when an oil and gas boom funded his expansions of social programs in Louisiana and spearheaded the state’s new Louisiana Constitution, which was adopted in 1974 and remains in place today.

But he became a polarizing figure in the 1980s and 1990s, when an oil bust during his third term shredded the state budget and required a large tax hike, and during his fourth term when corruption charges began to mount.

Edwards, who was known for his one-liners and quips, elevated his zingers in the 1980s. Before he unseated Republican Gov. Dave Treen in 1983, Edwards said, “The only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

And before beating former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke in 1991, Edwards, who nurtured his reputation as a ladies’ man, said, “the only thing we have in common is that we both have been wizards beneath the sheets.”

Edwards beat two federal prosecutions in the 1980s, but couldn’t escape conviction in a third trial in the 1990s. Edwards eventually served more than eight years in federal prison from 2002-12 on 17 racketeering, extortion, money laundering, mail fraud and wire convictions related to issuing casino licenses in Louisiana.

But he never expressed contrition or admitted guilt, saying before he was taken to prison: “I will be a model prisoner, as I have been a model citizen.”

Edwards made one more political comeback attempt in 2014, when he ran for Congress. He finished first in the primary with 30%, but lost the runoff in a landslide to Republican Congressman Garret Graves.

“He was this generation’s Huey Long,” Edwards' biographer Leo Honeycutt said. “He cared about people who didn’t have a voice and he stood up to those who did."

He is not related to the state's current governor, John Bel Edwards.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Edwin Edwards, Louisiana governor convicted of corruption, dies at 93

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is dead at 93

    (Reuters) -Edwin Edwards, the roguishly charming Louisiana politician who scoffed at the clouds of corruption that shrouded his four terms as governor until he went to prison in 2002, died on Monday at age 93, according to a statement from current Governor John Bel Edwards. "Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans," the statement said. Edwards, a Democrat, announced on July 5 that he had entered hospice care after suffering respiratory problems for several years, according to media reports.

  • Amazon's Best-Selling Window Air Conditioner Cools 'Like a Charm' and Is Just $172

    “We had a major heat wave, and this sucker kept our room 70 and cooler the entire time”

  • ‘Unforgivable’ online racist abuse of England players condemned by boss

    The abuse directed at England players has been roundly condemned.

  • Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies; knew power and prison

    Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living, quick-witted four-term governor who reshaped Louisiana's oil revenues and dominated the state's politics for decades, a run all but overshadowed by scandal and eight years in federal prison, died Monday. Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends by his bedside, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt said, days after entering hospice care at his home in Gonzales, near the Louisiana capital.

  • Does Sunday's blown save prove the Mets can't trust Edwin Diaz? | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Sal Licata explains his current confidence level in Edwin Diaz after he failed to complete the 5 out save on Sunday afternoon against the Pirates. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • ByteDance Said to Have Met With Officials Over Data Security

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. is working to ensure it complies with data security requirements after meetings with government officials over the issue earlier this year, a person familiar with the matter said.The Chinese tech giant, whose apps also include TikTok’s Chinese twin Douyin and the news aggregator Toutiao, had kicked off initial preparations for an IPO of its domestic assets, Bloomberg News reported in April. ByteDance’s considerations about going public had been in flux

  • Cuba protests news – live: President threatens ‘street battle’ with opponents as marches spread to Miami

    Follow live for more updates

  • College Football News predicts LSU’s 2021 season

    A look at how CFN believes the LSU Tigers' season will go with game-by-game predictions

  • 'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against conditions on island

    Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island in defiance of the communist government as Cuban Americans expressed support for their actions in the U.S.

  • The 9 Best Foods to Help Improve Digestion

    What you eat—or don't—can play a big role in your digestion and ultimately your overall health. Add these foods to your diet for healthy digestion.

  • Woman duct-taped to seat after biting flight attendant, trying to open plane’s door, airline says

    Woman was hospitalized for evaluation after injuring crew member

  • U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

    The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth anniversary of a ruling by an arbitration tribunal repudiating China's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. China - which lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam - reiterated on Friday that Beijing did not accept the ruling.

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the southern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army said. "We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," it said in a statement.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • Scuffle breaks out at Rep. Katie Porter's town hall

    Anti-Porter protestors loudly interrupted the congresswoman as she spoke.