Former Louisiana trooper indicted in beating of Black motorist

An ex-Louisiana state police trooper was charged Thursday with violating the civil rights of a Black motorist by pounding him 18 times with a tactical flashlight during a traffic stop.

The grand jury indictment of Jacob Brown for the 2019 assault on Aaron Larry Bowman was the first criminal case to emerge from the ongoing federal investigation into the beatings of several Black motorists by members of a mostly white state police unit known as Troop F.

Brown, 31, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, said Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, in a statement.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, the prosecutors said.

Bowman, 46, wound up in the hospital with a broken jaw, busted ribs and head gash. His lawyer, Donecia Banks-Miley, called the indictment of Brown “a sigh of relief.”

“We’re just trying to remain hopeful and trust the process of justice,” she told The Associated Press. “Aaron is extremely happy, and he just wants full justice.”

There was no immediate comment from Brown’s lawyer, Scott Wolleson.

Brown was already facing state criminal charges for Bowman's arrest and the arrests of two other Black motorists when the federal indictment was handed down, accusing him of using "unreasonable force during an arrest."

"Specifically, Brown repeatedly struck A.B. in the head and body with a metal flashlight with a tactical cap, without legal justification," the indictment reads, noting that a tactical cap is designed for breaking glass.

The federal probe of Troop F was launched after another black motorist named Ronald Greene died two years ago following a high-speed chase. Body camera footage obtained by the AP showed the 49-year-old Black man being stunned, punched, dragged and left without medical assistance for about nine minutes on a rural road near the city of Monroe.

Story continues

Brown was not involved in the deadly Greene incident nor was he initially involved in the arrest of Bowman. By the time Brown arrived, local deputies had already removed Bowman from his vehicle.

Brown later told investigators he “was in the area and was trying to get involved.” He claimed Bowman had struck a deputy, and the blows he rained down on the motorist were “pain compliance” aimed at getting him into handcuffs.

But Brown initially failed to report his use of force and mislabeled his body camera footage in what investigators described in internal records as “an intentional attempt to hide the video,” The Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

As a result, Louisiana state police didn’t investigate the attack until nearly two years later after Bowman sued the department.

Bowman denied hitting anyone and was not seen on the video obtained by the AP being violent with officers.

Nevertheless, Bowman still faces charges of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and the traffic violation for which he was initially stopped, which was improper lane usage.

Brown is apparently no stranger to violence. Records obtained by the AP showed Brown was involved in 23 use-of-force incidents dating to 2015 — 19 of them on Black people.

Brown, who was arrested in December, resigned in March.