Former Louisville cop pleads guilty to conspiracy in Breonna Taylor case

For the first time ever, a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer has accepted criminal responsibility for their role in the March 2020 raid that left Breonna Taylor dead in her apartment.

Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Tuesday afternoon at the Gene Snyder United States Courthouse in Louisville. In doing so, Goodlett admits she helped falsify the warrant affidavit for Taylor’s apartment and attempted to hide it after the fact.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced criminal cases were being brought against Goodlett and three other current and former LMPD officers in connection to Taylor’s death.

Officers attempted to execute a search warrant looking for drugs and cash at Taylor’s apartment just before 1 a.m. March 13, 2020, when they used a battering ram to force open the front door. Taylor’s boyfriend fired one round, prompting officers to return 32 shots, killing Taylor. Outrage over Taylor’s death galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked months of protests in Louisville and beyond.

A conspiracy conviction carries a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

In addition to Goodlett, former officers Brett Hankison, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Joshua Jaynes are also facing charges for the Taylor case.

Hankison’s federal charges are two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law; one count was for Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, the other for the three neighbors in the adjacent apartment unit.

Meany, the supervisor of Jaynes and Goodlett’s unit, is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law and giving a false statement to federal investigators.