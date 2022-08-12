Former Louisville detective to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor shooting case, lawyer says

A former Kentucky police detective will plead guilty to federal charges for the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, her lawyer has said.

Kelly Goodlett, formerly with the Louisville Police Department, intends to plead guilty to helping falsify a search warrant and filing a false report, his attorney, Brandon Marshall said in court Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Ms Goodlett, who was released on $10,000 bond, plans to enter her plea during her next hearing in a Western District court on 22 August.