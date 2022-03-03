Former Louisville officer acquitted on charges connected to Breonna Taylor raid





Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty Thursday of three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, CNN reports.

Hankison was the only officer charged as a result of the botched raid, meaning no officers will face legal consequences for the killing of Taylor.

Hankison shot Taylor's window and sliding glass door, which led to another apartment occupied by three people.

Taking the stand at his trial Wednesday, the ex-cop said he "absolutely" did nothing wrong during the raid.

Twenty-six witnesses testified against him, arguing that he endangered the residents of next-door apartment - a man, pregnant woman and 5-year-old boy.

Neighbor Cody Etherton testified against Hankison, saying of the shooting, "One or two more inches and I would have been shot."

Hankison claimed that he was unaware that there was a second apartment behind the glass door. His defense argued that he was shooting to defend fellow officers against a perceived threat.

The March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, added to widespread outrage in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, and later the the murder of George Floyd in May of that year.

The killings precipitated protests around the U.S. and internationally against police killings of Black citizens.

Taylor's killing catalyzed conversations about dangers associated with no-knock warrants, which have led to legislation on the issue.

Former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and former Detective Myles Cosgrove, who were also present during the raid but were not charged, chose not to testify in the case, asserting their fifth amendment rights.