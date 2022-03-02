Former Louisville officer asked at trial if he did anything wrong in Breonna Taylor raid: 'Absolutely not'

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison testified Wednesday that he did nothing wrong the night Breonna Taylor was killed when police raided her apartment and called the incident a "tragedy."

"It’s something that didn’t have to happen,” he said.

Hankison is on trial for endangering Cody Etherton and his family after he fired shots into their apartment on March 13, 2020. Police were at the complex to raid his neighbor's apartment in connection to a narcotics investigation.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police after her boyfriend fired a gun fearing a home invasion.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June 2020, about three months after the shooting. He was later indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for bullets that went into Etherton's apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.

The grand jury declined to directly charge Hankison, or the two other undercover narcotics officers who opened fire inside the house, with the death of Taylor.

Hankison appeared to get emotional Wednesday as he recounted the night of the raid. He described how he saw "a muzzle flash" immediately after police broke through Taylor's apartment door.

"The muzzle flash was not a muzzle flash that I would commonly identify as a handgun muzzle flash. This was a large fire muzzle flash that I could see directly in front of me," he told the court. "With the muzzle flash, it then gave the illumination to that hallway."

Hankison then asked the judge if he could stand up and demonstrate what he saw. Crouching down in a shooting stance, he said: "So I could see in the hallway … a subject, and I could not tell if it was a male or female, in a shooting stance at the ready.”

Hankison said that, immediately following the muzzle flash, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly dropped to the floor. Police said Taylor's boyfriend shot Mattingly in the leg, but lawyers for the boyfriend have disputed those claims.

Story continues

At one point in his testimony, Hankison said that he believed his colleagues were going to be executed.

"So, I returned fire through the sliding glass door and that did not stop the threat," he said.

He went on to say that he fired multiple shots in the direction of where the muzzle flash came from. When asked how he felt about bullets going into the neighboring apartment, Hankison said he was "shook."

"I found out later that ... Ms. Napper testified they had a small child in there and I felt horrible," he told the court.

Hankison was later asked if he thought he did anything wrong. "Absolutely not," he responded.

When asked about his overall feelings about the incident, he said it was a "tragedy."

"It’s something that didn’t have to happen," he said.

Etherton, 29, also testified during the trial and said he believes police acted recklessly the night of the raid. His sliding back patio door had been shattered as bullets rang out.

He told the court that he believes officers thought his patio door was Taylor's.

"I could put two and two together … I was like, 'They think my backdoor is her backdoor.' That’s what I thought, which to me is just very unorganized,” he said. “To me, a professional well-trained officer, they should have had the floor plans. They should have had the blueprints. They didn’t even know whose backdoor that was. They didn’t even know who lived there. So, to me that kind of upset me. It was just reckless to me.”

Etherton's partner, Chelsea Napper, who was pregnant at the time, testified that it "sounded like somebody set off a bomb or something" outside their apartment.

"It was so scary and crazy I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

The couple and their 5-year-old son were not injured in the chaos.

Following the aftermath of the raid, two other Louisville police members were fired. Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the search warrant in the raid, were terminated in January 2021.

In a letter from then-Chief Yvette Gentry, Cosgrove’s employment was terminated because he violated standard operating procedures for deadly force and failed to activate his body-worn camera during the raid.

Jaynes was fired for two departmental violations tied to his work securing the search warrant, the letter stated.

Mattingly retired from the police department.

Cosgrove, Jaynes and Mattingly have not been charged in any way related to the raid. No charges were ever filed directly related to Taylor's death.