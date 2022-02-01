Former Louisville officer who hit kneeling protester with riot stick gets prison time

A former Louisville Metro Police Officer who bludgeoned an unarmed, kneeling protester on the back of the head with a wooden riot stick and then repeatedly lied to his superiors about it was sentenced to two years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings Tuesday.

Cory Evans, who had been on the force for about seven years, pled guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law in August of last year for the May 31, 2020, assault. He resigned from the department in July 2021 after the department initiated his termination.

In their evaluation of an appropriate punishment for Evans, prosecuting U.S. Attorneys Amanda Gregory, with the Western District of Kentucky, and Timothy Visser, with the Civil Rights Division in Washington D.C., said Evans violated the public trust and public safety.

A strong message should be sent to would-be violators who abuse their authority to physically assault those under their control and lie to cover it up, they wrote.

Gregory and Visser asked for an enhancement because of Evans’ false statements to law enforcement made in an effort to obstruct the investigation.

Though the maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, the prosecution agreed to seek no more than four years in prison. Evans will have to pay $1,962.85 in restitution.

Evans’ attorney, Brian Butler, in court records asked the judge for three years of probation in lieu of prison and the special condition of one year of home detention, so Evans can be with his wife and two young boys.

Prosecutors in the sentencing memorandum said official misconduct and obstruction may easily go undetected and unpunished. A four-year sentence will let other police officers know they won’t get away with a “slap on the wrist,” and would address the abuse of power at the core of Evans’ conduct.

If the victim hadn’t filed a complaint with LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit, Evans might not have been identified as the perpetrator, prosecutors said.

They also wrote that Evabs' record suggests he was prone to using force in a “variety of settings,” including 10 incidents in a 16-month period. In one such incident, Evans threw a handcuffed person to the ground who had mouthed off.

A Courier Journal analysis of Evans' use of force history shows he was involved in at least 27 incidents in his roughly seven years as a sworn officer — including two that took place after he was accused of striking the protester.

Of those incidents, 21 took place between 2018 and June 2020. LMPD did not limit Evans' policing powers until July 23, 2020, when he was placed on administrative reassignment.

