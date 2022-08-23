Former Louisville officer to plead guilty to Breonna Taylor cover-up

FILE PHOTO - Gathering to mark two years since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan O'Brien
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rebecca Grady Jennings
    United States federal judge for the Western District of Kentucky

By Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - A former Louisville detective is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday to helping to falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color.

The former officer, Kelly Goodlett, is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a federal court in Louisville, Kentucky. She is expected to be arraigned and to enter her plea.

Goodlett was one of four former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detectives charged by the U.S. Justice Department on Aug. 4 for their involvement in the 2020 raid that killed Taylor in her home.

The charges represented the Justice Department's latest attempt to crack down on abuses and racial disparities in policing, following a series of high-profile police killings of Black Americans across the country.

The killing of Taylor, along with other 2020 killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, among others, sparked outrage and galvanized protests that peaked in intensity during that summer.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was asleep with her boyfriend on March 13, 2020 when police conducted a no-knock raid and burst into her apartment. Taylor's boyfriend fired once at what he said he believed were intruders. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, killing her.

Goodlett and a fellow former officer, Joshua Jaynes, met days after the shooting in a garage where they agreed on a false story to cover for the false evidence they had submitted to justify the botched raid, prosecutors say.

Goodlett was charged with conspiring with another detective to falsify the warrant that led to the raid and then cover up the falsification.

Federal prosecutors also charged Jaynes and current Sergeant Kyle Meany with civil rights violations and obstruction of justice for using false information to obtain the search warrant. A fourth officer, former Detective Brett Hankison, was charged with civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force.

In March, a jury acquitted Hankison on a charge of wanton endangerment. A grand jury earlier cleared the other two white officers who shot Taylor but charged Hankison for endangering neighbors in the adjacent apartment.

A grand juror on the case later said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron only presented the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison to the grand jury.

(The story removes extraneous "to" from first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Louisville Sergeant Fired After Being Federally Charged Over Breonna Taylor Raid

    Sergeant Kyle Meany, one of the officers present the night Breonna Taylor was murdered has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

  • Abortion key issue in special New York U.S. House race Tuesday

    New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November's election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro are vying for an open seat in the House of Representatives in a special election that coincides with party primary contests taking place across the rest of New York state, as well as in Florida and Oklahoma. Florida Democrats will choose party nominees to take on the state's top two Republicans in November - Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio, who face no primary opponents.

  • Three Arkansas officers identified in viral video of violent arrest

    Arkansas authorities on Monday identified three law enforcement officers who were shown in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that two of its deputies, Zack King and Levi White, were involved in the incident as well as Thell Riddle, a police officer from the city of Mulberry. King and White have been suspended while Mulberry placed Riddle on administrative leave pending an investigation, the agencies said in separate statements.

  • 'One more hole in our hearts': Breonna Taylor protesters mourn death of leader Chris Wells

    Friends remember Chris Wells, 33, as a brilliant leader who found his purpose in 2020's Breonna Taylor protests.

  • Sequoia's Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort

    Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia disclosed 15 early-stage startups it has selected for the seventh cohort of its accelerator program Surge, pushing ahead with new investments even as the deal activity has considerably slowed in the region. The Surge program, which has backed over 127 startups, initially wrote checks of between $1 million and $2 million each in startups but has since increased the backing amount to up to $3 million. The fresh cohort includes startups that are attempting to introduce tools to simplify workflows as well as solve bigger challenges, including climate change.

  • Column: A GOP that can't grow with Trump, but also can't grow without him

    When nearly half of Republicans are more loyal to Trump than the party, moving on from him without his blessing is an impossibility.

  • Online group’s phony court orders, bounties target NC judges, among hundreds nationally

    “The People’s Bureau of Investigation” accuses officials of treason. “It’s the unknown that’s so concerning,” one judge says about recent incidents.

  • India's top court to hear petition reversing release of gang-rape convicts

    India's Supreme Court will hold a hearing on a petition challenging the release last week of 11 men convicted of gang-raping a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat. Last Monday, authorities in the Panchmahals district of Gujarat released the men after considering the time they had served after their conviction in 2008 and their behaviour while jailed. The Court verbally agreed on Tuesday to hear a Public Interest Litigation petition to reverse the state's remission order freeing the men, Kapil Sibal, an attorney representing a group of women seeking the reversal, told Reuters.

  • Did Deshaun Watson suspension make for a Cleveland Browns week unlike any other? Not quite

    Circus surrounding Watson's press conference is topped by Art Modell's move, Bernie Kosar's release as the wildest weeks in recent Browns history

  • 'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

    In the wake of a rising number of students nationwide bringing weapons to school, Lee and Collier counties are taking steps to combat the trend.

  • 3 officers suspended for video of Arkansas arrest

    A trio of Arkansas police officers have been temporarily relieved of their duties, pending an investigation, after a bystander captured chilling video of the officers holding down a man and repeatedly punching him in his head, driving a knee into his back and slamming his head on the concrete pavement during an arrest Sunday morning. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday afternoon that two of the officers in the video were deputies from their department.

  • Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs up feud with McConnell

    Former President Trump revved up his feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over the weekend, just as Republican concerns are starting to grow about whether the party can flip the Senate red in November. In a Truth Social statement on Saturday, Trump criticized McConnell, whom he labeled a “broken down hack politician,” for…

  • Fox Meadows handyman convicted in rape of 81-year-old neighbor, DA says

    Investigators found a jacket left behind in the woman’s home. Matthew Smith's wallet with his state ID was inside.

  • Jalen Rose: Detroit Pistons have their next All-Star backcourt in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey

    Jalen Rose is excited for the Detroit Pistons and raised money at the 12th annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday.

  • France Unexpectedly Joins Germany With Shrinking Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- French output is contracting for the first time in a year and a half, mirroring the trend seen in Germany as Europe’s biggest economies succumb to record inflation and increasing uncertainty from the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCredit Suis

  • Most voters in new poll say investigations into Trump should continue

    More than half of registered voters believe a host of investigations involving former President Trump — from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to his pressure campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat — should continue, according to a new survey. An NBC News poll revealed 57 percent of voters think the investigations…

  • Grapevine-Colleyville schools adopt policy on gender, CRT after hours of debate

    One trustee called it “offensive to the community” and some said it discriminates against LGBTQ students, but others praised the school board and said it adheres to state law.

  • CNN’s Acosta clashes with Trump’s former DHS chief over election ‘lies’

    CNN anchor Jim Acosta clashed with former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday over his claims of election fraud. The exchange quickly became heated as Acosta pushed Wolf, who served under former President Trump, to say whether President Biden justly won the last election. “Who won the 2020 election?” Acosta asked after Wolf…

  • Service members at Idaho’s Mt. Home Air Force Base can’t afford housing, live in RVs

    Civilians don’t understand the hardships many military families face despite housing allowances the government awards them for off-base living, an advocate says.

  • Megan Rapinoe privately asked Biden to take more action to secure the release of Brittney Griner: report

    While at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Rapinoe wore a white suit with the initials "BG" visible on the lapel.