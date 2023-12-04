Former Lowell mayor and member of city council passes away at 67

Kenneth Ervin

Former Lowell mayor, and more recently, Lowell city council member Kenneth Darrell Ervin passed away Nov. 18 at the age of 67.

Ervin is remembered fondly by loved ones who shared his story with a detailed obituary, and honored him on Nov. 25 with a celebration of life rather than a, “formal pomp and circumstance,” according to his obituary.

Ervin was loved by many people, and is survived by friends both human and furry, children, grandchildren, his wife, and countless other loved ones.

He passed, “surrounded by love, great stories, and classic rock music,” according to the obituary. “He left us the way he had spent some of his favorite hours, taking a very good nap.”

His life is described by family as adventurous, mischievous and rambunctious.

Ervin graduated from Ashbrook High School in the '70s, after which he enlisted in the military, starting in the Army and transitioning to the 82nd Airborne Division in time.

After being honorably discharged from his service, Ervin came back to Gaston County and spent 25 years working in law enforcement, according to his obituary.

From 1994-1997, Ervin served as Lowell’s mayor, and in 2015, he was elected to city council where he served until he resigned in 2022 due to health issues.

Ervin was heavily involved in the community serving in a range of organizations including the Scottish Rite Masons, with which he was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason and held a membership at Lowell Lodge #590.

“Ken was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a fantastically dark and direct sense of humor,” his obituary said. “He will be remembered for his ability to make curse words seem like a battle cry, his never-ending stories of crime scenes which always started with the phrase, 'I was pretty sure I was getting fired,' his obsession with crime drama TV shows, and his habit off starting a brand new conversation in the middle of the one he was already having.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Former Lowell Mayor and member of city council passes away at 67