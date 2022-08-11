Former Lowndes County deputy sheriff sentenced to 5 years in Autauga shooting

PRATTVILLE — A former Lowndes County sheriff's deputy, charged with attempted murder in an October shooting in Autauga County, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Michael Lewis, 21, of Deatsville, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Bill Lewis after Lewis agreed to a plea deal on lessor charges. Lewis had been with the sheriff's office about three weeks, but he had not been through the police academy at the time of the shooting.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West hand-delivered a termination letter to Lewis at the Autauga Metro Jail after his arrest.

Lewis was in uniform, but off duty and driving an unmarked Lowndes County Sheriff's Office vehicle when the incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. during a field party in the rural parts of north Autauga County, police reports show. He shot into a vehicle occupied by a woman and her dog, firing at least 12 rounds from his 9 mm duty handgun, court records show. The woman was not struck but her dog, a Great Dane, was shot once.

Lewis did not receive special treatment because he was a former law enforcement officer, said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

"He was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated cruelty to animals," he said. "The grand jury returned indictments on shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated cruelty to animals. Both of those charges are felonies.

"The grand jury apparently felt there was insufficient evidence that Lewis was targeting an individual in the vehicle and returned an indictment of shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated animal cruelty."

Lewis was also charged with driving under the influence by Alabama State Troopers after they pulled him over shortly after the report of the shooting came in.

He will serve the sentences concurrently, court records show. The state recommended the five-year sentence as part of the plea deal.

Attempted murder is a Class A felony with a punishment range of 10 to 99 years to life in prison. Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years. Aggravated animal abuse is a Class C felony with a range of a year and a day to 10 years.

"With two felonies on his record he will never be able to serve in law enforcement in Alabama," Robinson said. "That was a factor in considering the plea."

Court records show that Lewis was in a vehicle with several other people at the party when a woman brought up the subject of his past marijuana use, court records show. Lewis became upset because he felt the allegation could cause him problems on his job as deputy sheriff. He left the vehicle and went to the sheriff's office vehicle he was driving, and the woman decided to drive away.

He fired several rounds at the vehicle as she attempted to leave the party.

