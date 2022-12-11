Former LSU Student Remembers Effect of Baton Rouge Serial Killer
Claire Harry, a former news reporter for WBRZ, recalls taking self-defense classes along with the dance team, cheerleaders, and other female athletes.
Claire Harry, a former news reporter for WBRZ, recalls taking self-defense classes along with the dance team, cheerleaders, and other female athletes.
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho college students were killed in their sleep last month.
Volume I of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary is out and the couple is being called hypocritical over issues of privacy.
Walker staffers told Politico that Julie Blanchard Walker stated that her husband should've been attracting more Black support in the Senate race.
For most Americans, Social Security doesn't just provide "some check" they'll receive after they retire. According to national pollster Gallup, Social Security supplies a source of income retirees deem necessary to make ends meet. Although Social Security is the U.S.'s most successful retirement program, having provided retired workers with benefits for 82 years (and counting), it's on shaky ground.
The 49ers passed on Tom Brady during the NFL free-agent signing period of 2020, and Brady continues to play like a quarterback in his prime with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yes, they were serious about that. The NFL issued a memo to all teams on Friday, December 2, regarding the faking of injuries — and the punishment to be imposed on teams, coaches, and players when fake injuries happen. The NFL has decided that, on Monday, December 5, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan faked an [more]
"Every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill," her lawyer told ESPN
Harry and Meghan could be stripped of their Sussexes titles in the new year through a vote in the House of Commons, an MP has suggested.
“This is the MOST never happened thing ever,” one Twitter user cracked about the comments from Donald Trump's son.
I’d be scared to show up without it.
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
The Princess of Wales looks festive in the preview for this year's community carol program.
During her time in the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema stopped Democrats from raising taxes on the rich. Now a GOP-led House will have to take that on.
On a feisty night full of tantrums, Argentina kept launching toys out of their pram even as Lautaro Martinez thrashed in his winner to send them through 4-3 on penalties. It had been 120 minutes of argy bargy, with a ball smashed into the dugout and bookings all over the pitch as a so-far serene World Cup finally lost its rag.
Local news reported that the man, identified as Michael James Powers, told police he shot at squirrels a few times in the last two years.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.
Mac Jones was reportedly fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Not everyone was on her side.