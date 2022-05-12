Former Lt. Colonel charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced the arrest of a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force for more than a dozen counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

45-year-old Jason Thomas Roberts is in the Nassau County jail following his arrest. The investigation began on January 14th after FDLE agents received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

FDLE investigators found still images and videos including children in sexual situations with adults and other children.

Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training and co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader, according to FDLE. On his personal website, Roberts claimed to have been a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force.

The investigation is still active, and FDLE is asking anyone with information about Roberts should contact the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center at (904) 360-7100.











