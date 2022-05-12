Former Lt. Colonel turned leadership coach arrested for child porn in Nassau County, FDLE says

A Nassau County motivational speaker is facing over a dozen charges for child pornography, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday.

FDLE said agents took Jason Thomas Roberts, 45, of Fernandina Beach, into custody on 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation into Roberts began in January after agents report receiving multiple tips of file-sharing that depicted illegal and explicit content, FDLE says. Investigators discovered images and videos of children in sexual situations with adults and other children—two files were confirmed to include children identified by law enforcement in earlier investigations.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training. According to Roberts’ website, he is a John Maxwell Certified Coach, Teacher, and Speaker, former Director of Operations for Cadence Aerospace, and Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force

Police say Roberts is also co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader.

Roberts was booked into the Nassau County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit.

Police urge anyone with information about Roberts that could help in their investigation to contact FDLE agent Bill Bowes at (904) 360-7100.

To review tips on how to keep your child safe online visit https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

