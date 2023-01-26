Former Lt. Governor says ‘there’s enough information’ for Fulton DA to indict Trump

Georgia’s former Lt. governor says he feels Fulton County’s district attorney has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump.

A special purpose grand jury finished an eight-month-long investigation about two weeks ago which looked into possible criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by Trump.

A report of what the grand jury found was sent to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who will now decide whether or not to pursue criminal charges against Trump and others from his inner circle.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, now a commentator for CNN, told the cable news channel’s Don Lemon on Thursday morning, he believes Willis could indict Trump.

“Do you think the former president will be indicted?” Lemon asked Duncan.

“I think there’s enough information for him to be indicted,” Duncan said.

Earlier this week, Willis and her office were in front of a Fulton County Superior Court judge asking that the report from the special purpose grand jury not be made public just yet.

Attorneys for WSB-TV and other media outlets argued that, under Georgia law, the judge was required to release that report, and that the public had a right to know what was in it.

“The state understands the media’s inquiry and the world’s interest,” Willis argued. “But we have to be mindful of protect future defendants’ rights. If that report was released, there somehow could be arguments made that it impacts the right for later individuals, multiple, to get a fair trial.”

But WSB-TV attorney Tom Clyde argued that there were no other potential defendants in the hearing arguing to keep the report sealed, only the DA’s Office. He also pointed out that the special grand jurors specifically asked the judge to release their investigation.

“We acknowledge the operations of the grand jury, while it was ongoing, were subject to a veil of secrecy,” Clyde said. “But that has come to an end, and they’ve issued their final report. And the jurors themselves have asked for it to be published.”

McBurney will have to decide if a special purpose grand jury is an instrument of the court system or an investigative arm of the District Attorney’s Office.

That decision will guide him to whether he will release the report.

