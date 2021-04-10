Former Lutz head, Robert Eckert, freed on bond during child porn case

Apr. 10—A federal magistrate judge on Friday approved the release of Robert Eckert, the former executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester, on a $100,000 bond, secured by the Simsbury house he lives in, while he faces a charge of distributing child pornography.

Eckert's wife, who owns the family home, will be his "third-party custodian," and Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson told her several times during the hearing, held via teleconference, that she will be the "front-line enforcer" of her husband's bond conditions.

She affirmed that she was willing to play that role, which includes both trying to get her husband to stop any violations that she observes and reporting those violations to a federal probation officer even if they do stop.

She also said she understands that the bond, which is secured by the lion's share of the estimated $125,000 to $150,000 in equity in her house, will be subject to forfeiture. That could happen if her husband flees.

Because there are children in the home, there are multiple electronic devices — about 12, according to the judge — and he said all will have to be password protected, with the passwords not being shared with Eckert.

Prosecutor Nancy V. Gifford expressed concern about computer issues, saying Eckert had multiple online accounts under fictitious names on various platforms, some of which were encrypted.

Eckert surrendered to federal authorities Thursday and was arraigned that afternoon. He was held overnight Thursday at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, after the judge said he had questions that needed to be answered before he could approve Eckert's release on bond.

At Thursday's arraignment, Eckert said he is a junior in college and is applying to graduate school. His lawyer, Trent LaLima, said during the arraignment that Eckert takes his college classes online.

There was no discussion during Friday's hearing of how — or whether — Eckert will be able to continue his studies with the restrictions on computer access.

LaLima said he currently has possession of all the electronic devices and won't return them until he confers with the federal probation office and has "appropriate software" installed on them.

The judge placed Eckert on home detention with "location monitoring technology," but added a long list of reasons he can leave the house, including employment, education, and legal appointments.

Still, his wife worried aloud about one practical effect of the order. She said she works about 70 hours a week, adding, "Bob has been the one to do the grocery shopping."

She said she would like help with that issue, but the judge left her to work it out with the probation office.

Another bond condition set by the judge is that Eckert must receive medical or psychiatric treatment, with an emphasis on sex-offender treatment. LaLima said Eckert is in mental-health treatment, and the defense lawyer said he is in "constant contact" with the treater.

The judge also ordered Eckert to have only supervised contact with minors except his 17-year-old son.

If he is convicted of distributing child pornography, Eckert, 56, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Federal law creates a "rebuttable presumption" that defendants charged with distributing child pornography should be held without bond while awaiting trial, but the prosecutor didn't object to Eckert's release on bond.

If true, the allegations against Eckert are "very sad and disturbing," Manchester Mayor Jay Moran said Friday. "It's very shocking."

Moran said he knows Eckert from his annual visits to the Lutz Museum on Groundhog Day, and from seeing him around town.

Moran said he wasn't aware of the investigation of Eckert, and doesn't know exactly when, or what ultimately led Eckert to leave the museum last year.

Eddie Widofsky, the president of the museum's board of trustees, referred a reporter's calls to lawyer Ryan A. O'Donnell, who couldn't be reached Friday.

Moran said the allegations against Eckert are "sickening," even more so because of his position as the former director at a museum for children.

The criminal charge is "a black eye on a great museum," Moran said. He said he hopes Eckert's arrest doesn't take away from the hard work that the current museum employees do to make it a fun, educational place for children.

Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea said Friday that his department was first notified about the federal investigation in April 2020, and provided assistance until June, when they turned over everything they had to federal authorities. Shea said he couldn't reveal how exactly the department had assisted, because he doesn't know the status of the federal investigation.