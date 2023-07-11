Former Luzerne Borough man sentenced for firearm straw purchases

Jul. 11—WILKES-BARRE — A former Luzerne Borough man who solicited a woman to purchase firearms that were reported missing from the evidence locker room at the Luzerne Borough Police Department was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Tuesday.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Donald Myles Cool, 27, to two-to-four years in state prison on three counts of criminal solicitation to commit false written statements on firearm applications. Cool pled guilty to the charges Feb. 6.

Cool's sentence imposed by Vough will begin once he completes a two-to-four year stint on similar offenses in Monroe County.

Court records say Cool solicited Elizabeth Ann Delong, 38, to purchase 19 firearms from licensed firearm dealers in Nanticoke and Wyoming in 2020.

Cool is a convicted felony prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing firearms, court records say.

Cool was arrested by Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department on March 3, 2021, on charges of illegally possessing firearms.

The investigation in Monroe County revealed Cool received the firearms that were purchased by Delong who lived with him on Vaughn Street.

Luzerne Borough police reportedly seized the illegally purchased firearms from the apartment of Cool and Delong in 2021.

As the investigation continued, county detectives working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at the Luzerne Borough Police Department in early June 2022, seeking 17 firearms.

None were seized by detectives and agents, according to an inventory receipt with the search warrant.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce could not be reached for comment to determine if the firearms were found.

Delong pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to illegally possess a firearm and was sentenced on Nov. 28, to one year probation.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.