Former Lviv defence plant manager suspected of stealing gold and silver from air defence systems

The former manager of a defence plant in Lviv is suspected of appropriating gold, silver and other metals from air defence systems that had been sent to the plant for repair.

Source: press service of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine; press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the suspect is the former head of a strategic enterprise in Ukraine's defence industry.

The special services have information that until the beginning of 2022, he would give unjustified instructions to his subordinates to dismantle air defence systems that had been brought to the plant for repairs and upgrades. He then appropriated "decommissioned" parts containing precious metals.

The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine clarified that his scheme involved test benches, unfinished production units, and components. The alloy contained about 2 kg gold, 23 kg silver, 102 g platinum, 65 g palladium, and 15 g rhodium. The Office of the Prosecutor General added that these materials are used to manufacture special-purpose radio equipment for controlling air defence systems.

The state suffered losses amounting to UAH 2.4 million (US$65,000).

The former manager was served with a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Art. 191.5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of property by abusing one’s official position). The article provides for 7-12 years’ imprisonment and confiscation of assets.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The identities of all the individuals involved in the embezzlement are being established. The Security Service of Ukraine is also verifying information that the former manager was working with the Russian secret services.

